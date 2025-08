The โ€˜Summer of Discontent Tourโ€™ is coming to BankNH Pavilion on Saturday, August 16th โ€” featuring Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion โ€” and The Pulse wants to hook you up with tickets! ๐ŸŽŸ๏ธ

Listen to Mike Pomp and the Morning Information Center (M.I.C.) all week for your chance to win and rock out live with two legendary bands!