🎸 Win Tickets to O.A.R.’s Three Decades Tour with The Pulse of NH!

🎸 Win Tickets to O.A.R.’s Three Decades Tour with The Pulse of NH!
ConcertsContestsGood Morning NHMorning Information Center
CJ
November 3, 2025

Get ready, New Hampshire! O.A.R. is bringing their Three Decades Tour to BankNH Pavilion on Friday, September 13th, with support from Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstall.

Listen to The Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp from 6 AM to 9 AM and Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath from 9 AM to Noon for your chance to win tickets, and with both shows giving tickets away, it’s double listening for double the chances!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 7th at 10 AM—don’t miss your shot to see this unforgettable lineup live.

RELATED ARTICLES

Listen to GMNH All Week to Win Tickets to See Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace!

CJ
Sep. 8, 2025
ConcertsContests

🎸 Last Chance to Win Tickets to Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion at BankNH Pavilion!

CJ
Aug. 4, 2025
ConcertsContests

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital