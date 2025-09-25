1 Dead, 1 In Hospitalized In Car Crash

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Rindge that left one man dead.

Officials say 52-year-old Richard Pezzolesi lost control of his vehicle while making a turn and collided head-on with another car. The crash caused both vehicles to roll for over 100 feet and catch fire.

Pezzolesi was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver, 24-year-old Robert Adams, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle was damaged by debris, and a fourth reportedly drove through without stopping.