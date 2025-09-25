1 Dead, 1 In Hospitalized In Car Crash

1 Dead, 1 In Hospitalized In Car Crash
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 25, 2025

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Rindge that left one man dead.

Officials say 52-year-old Richard Pezzolesi lost control of his vehicle while making a turn and collided head-on with another car. The crash caused both vehicles to roll for over 100 feet and catch fire.

Pezzolesi was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver, 24-year-old Robert Adams, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle was damaged by debris, and a fourth reportedly drove through without stopping.

RELATED ARTICLES

UNH Contributes To NASA SpaceX Launch

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Health Officials Say Vaccines Widely Available

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital