1 dead, dozens injured as Russia launches 101 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy says

Photo by Pavlo Pakhomenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(KHARKIV, Ukraine) -- One person was killed and at least 27 others, including three children, were injured in Russian strikes overnight in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The fatality was in Odesa, Zelenskyy said. Emergency responders were searching the rubble of apartment buildings that were hit in Kharkiv, he added.

Moscow targeted regions across Ukraine with some 101 drones, Zelenskyy said. Russia on Friday had launched its largest overnight strike of the war, firing 539 drones and around a dozen missiles, according to Ukraine's air force.

"In total, over the past week, there were around 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and nearly a thousand guided bombs," the president said on Monday.

Zelenskyy added that air defense "remains the top priority for protecting lives."

"We are also actively advancing agreements on investing in our domestic weapons production, including all types of drones," he said. "Special focus is on interceptor drones. We are contracting at full capacity. I thank all partners who are helping."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.