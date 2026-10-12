1 dead, several injured in roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia: Police

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One person died and several others were injured in an "incident involving a roller coaster" at a Six Flags amusement park in Georgia, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, according to police.

"Officers assigned to the park, along with uniformed patrol officers, responded to the scene," the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement. "Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Police did not release any further details on the incident.

Distraught witnesses described the horrific incident to a local station, saying they saw a man fall from the amusement park's Goliath roller coaster and hit the ride several times, and that the fall was captured on their souvenir pictures.

Riders on the Goliath were seen being evacuated off the roller coaster on Monday, after it stopped near the top of the ride.

A Six Flags spokesperson said that the "park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation."

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected."

The spokesperson said it has "temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks."

The spokesperson added that they will not be releasing additional information at this time "out of respect for the family's privacy."

Six Flags Over Georgia is located in Austell, west of Atlanta. The Goliath roller coaster reaches an elevation of 200 feet and speeds up to 70 mph, according to the amusement park's website. The ride first opened in 2006.

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