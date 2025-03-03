1 hospitalized after shooting incident at Southern University

T. Michelle Murphy and Darren Reynolds, ABC News
March 3, 2025
(BATON ROUGE, LA.) -- Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, went into lockdown after a shooting took place on campus Sunday evening.

The incident, which took place in the Ulysses S. Jones Hall dormitory, left at least one person injured and taken to the hospital, according to ABC affiliate WBRZ. Their condition is unknown.

No identities related to the incident have been released.

The school posted a message on its website at 7:24 p.m. local time, stating: "ATTENTION: There has been a shooting incident in U.S. Jones Hall. The possible suspect is a Black male waring a black hoodie with rhinestones and dark pants. The campus is locked down for safety. Please remain in your dorm rooms/offices until an all-clear is given."

Southern University and A&M College is a Historically Black College and University and, with five locations across Louisiana, it is the only HBCU system in the United States, according to its website.

An all-clear was issued at 9:15 p.m. local time, according to WRBZ. It remains unclear if the alleged suspect described in the school's previous announcement was located or taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

