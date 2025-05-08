1 student killed, 2 hurt in stabbing outside their high school; suspects at large

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
May 8, 2025
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(SANTA ANA, Calif.) -- One student was killed and two others were wounded in a stabbing outside their Southern California high school, authorities said.

The students were attacked in front of Santa Ana High School at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after dismissal, according to school officials and police in Santa Ana, which is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

When the victims were taken to hospitals, one was in critical condition and two were in stable condition, police said. The student in critical condition later died, police said.

The attack appeared to be gang-related, Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia told reporters.

Police are searching for the two unidentified suspects, Garcia said. It's not clear if the suspects attend Santa Ana High School or another school, she said.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed, and with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence," the Santa Ana Unified School District said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday," the district added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal team: Here are the lawyers defending hip-hop mogul

Peter Charalambous
May. 8, 2025
National News

Accused Delta stowaway had prior airport security breaches, feds say

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
May. 7, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital