’10 Things I Hate About You’ director has plans for a sequel trilogy

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 7, 2025
Buena Vista/Getty Images

The director of 10 Things I Hate About You has plans for a sequel trilogy based on the original film.

Gil Junger, who directed the 1999 teen romantic comedy, revealed he is cowriting a sequel script in an interview with People magazine. The new film, which he is cowriting with Naya Elle James, is titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating. It would be the first in a planned sequel trilogy of films, which he hopes would be titled 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

While the sequel film has not yet been greenlit, Junger said it is in the works.

"10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now," Junger said.

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger starred in the original film, which also featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik in its main cast.

"I would love to work with Julia again," Junger said. "She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way."

Junger also said he would love for the sequel film to have a nod to the late Ledger.

"I think that's a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. ... He deserves to be loved," Junger said.

While there is no word on how much the original setting and characters will be a part of the proposed sequel's story, as the script is still in early stages, Junger reiterated he would love for the original cast to be a part of it in some way.

"If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I'd love [that]," Junger said. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Amy Poehler to reunite with ‘Parks and Recreation’ creator on new comedy ‘DIG’

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Disney announces new theme park coming to Abu Dhabi

Yi-Jin Yu
May. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital