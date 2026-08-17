’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical headed to Broadway in 2027

Julia Stiles attends the NBC Winter TCA Press Tour - All-Star Party on Jan. 14, 1999, at The Muse in Pasadena, California. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

It's not too good to be true, we can't take our eyes off of this 10 Things I Hate About You musical announcement.

A musical adaptation of the beloved film 10 Things I Hate About You is headed to Broadway in 2027. It will start preview performances on Aug. 17, 2027, in a yet-to-be announced theater. The production's cast and additional creative team members will also be announced at a later date.

"Class begins one year from today. See you August 17, 2027 on Broadway," the production's official Instagram captioned an announcement post.

Lena Dunham wrote the musical's book alongside Jessica Huang. Music and lyrics are by Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska. The show's music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Tom Kitt. It will be directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.

This new musical "takes us back to the halls of Padua High. Amid the crushes, cliques, and teenage angst, two sisters set out to define themselves on their own terms. This rebellious new musical is about growing up, discovering yourself, and refusing to live by others’ expectations," according to its official logline.

10 Things I Hate About You is a teenage high school take on William Shakespeare's classic The Taming of the Shrew. The 1999 film starred Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik. One of its most-famous scenes finds Ledger's Patrick Verona descending the high school's bleachers as he sings a cover of Frankie Valli's “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You" to woo Stiles' Kat Stratford.

This production marks Dunham's Broadway creative team debut. Jepsen previously performed as the titular princess in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella back in 2014.

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