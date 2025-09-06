100 firefighters battle blaze at BBC’s former headquarters in London

James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are battling a blaze at a high-rise building in West London's White City area, authorities said Saturday morning.

The nine-story building complex is the former headquarters of the BBC and now houses apartments, restaurants and a television studio, according to BBC News.

The blaze, which broke out early Saturday around 3 a.m. local time, "is currently affecting floors toward the top of the building."

As of 8 a.m. local time, "a restaurant, external decking and ducting remains alight," according to the London Fire Brigade.''

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this time," the London Fire Brigade said.

Authorities evacuated buildings in the area as a precaution and set up a rest center for evacuated residents, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.