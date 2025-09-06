100 firefighters battle blaze at BBC’s former headquarters in London

World News
Morgan Winsor, ABC News
September 6, 2025
James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are battling a blaze at a high-rise building in West London's White City area, authorities said Saturday morning.

The nine-story building complex is the former headquarters of the BBC and now houses apartments, restaurants and a television studio, according to BBC News.

The blaze, which broke out early Saturday around 3 a.m. local time, "is currently affecting floors toward the top of the building."

As of 8 a.m. local time, "a restaurant, external decking and ducting remains alight," according to the London Fire Brigade.''

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this time," the London Fire Brigade said.

Authorities evacuated buildings in the area as a precaution and set up a rest center for evacuated residents, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Israel levels Gaza high-rise tower near Palestinian civilian encampment

Nadine El-Bawab, Morgan Winsor, and Helena Skinner, ABC News
Sep. 5, 2025
World News

At least 16 dead, 21 injured after streetcar derails in Lisbon, city says

Aicha El Hammar Castano and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Sep. 4, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital