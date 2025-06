🏍️ Bike Week rolls into Laconia June 14–22, and we’ll be live at the Boardwalk Bar & Grille Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (June 17–19) from Noon to 3 PM!

Swing by to pick up your $100,000 Cash Grab keyword cheat sheet and enter to win some great prizes.

You could score Slightly Stoopid tickets, FunSpot gift cards, and limited edition BankNH Pavilion Party Deck t-shirts β€” come hang out and be part of the action!