102nd Motorcycle Week Underway In Laconia

The 102nd Motorcycle Week is underway in Laconia.

It started Saturday and continues through next Sunday, June 22nd.

Organizers expect up to 300-thousand visitors for the annual event that generates about 100-million-dollars in state revenue.

A spokesperson for the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association said the revenue comes from taxes on lodging, prepared meals, fuel and highway tolls.

NH State Police said there will be increased patrols this week not only in the Lakes Region but throughout the entire state.