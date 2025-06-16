102nd Motorcycle Week Underway In Laconia

102nd Motorcycle Week Underway In Laconia
Concord/Lakes NewsEventsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 16, 2025

The 102nd Motorcycle Week is underway in Laconia.

It started Saturday and continues through next Sunday, June 22nd.

Organizers expect up to 300-thousand visitors for the annual event that generates about 100-million-dollars in state revenue.

A spokesperson for the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association said the revenue comes from taxes on lodging, prepared meals, fuel and highway tolls.

NH State Police said there will be increased patrols this week not only in the Lakes Region but throughout the entire state.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lawmakers Are Closing In On Budget Deadline

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 16, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Red Sox Trade Devers

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 16, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital