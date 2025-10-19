11 people injured, including infant, after car crashes into child’s birthday party in Maryland

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A suspect remained at large Sunday after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a child's birthday party being held on the lawn of a Maryland home, injuring 11 people, including a toddler, according to police.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in a residential neighborhood in Bladensburg, Maryland, a few miles northeast of the nation's capital.

Of those injured, nine were children, ranging in age from 2 to 9, and two were adults, the Bladensburg Police Department said in a statement on Sunday morning.

"A vehicle that traveled from the area of Annapolis Road struck several individuals that were gathered in front of the residence for a child's birthday party," according to the police statement.

The Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said in a social media post Saturday evening that of the 11 people taken to the hospital, nine were juveniles, including "1 infant."

"1 juvenile female & 1 infant transported in critical condition," according to the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department post. The other victims have "serious but not life-threatening injuries," according to the post.

Seven of the victims were taken to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.; three were being treated at Capital Regional Medical Center near Landover, Maryland; and one was being cared for at Howard University Hospital, according to the Sunday police statement.

"The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the collision and the identity of the driver is still under investigation as well as the cause of the collision," according to the police statement.

