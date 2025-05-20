11-year-old boy accidentally shot to death by sibling inside of their home

National News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
May 20, 2025

(RACINE, WI) -- An 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot to death by his sibling inside of their Wisconsin home, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday when the Racine Police Department in Wisconsin received a call at 10:33 p.m. reporting that a juvenile had been struck by gunfire and was being taken to the hospital by his family, according to a statement from the Racine Police Department.

“When officers arrived at the hospital, they located an 11-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound,” police said. “The 11-year-old male did not survive his injury.”

Preliminary information indicate that the incident took place inside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect Street in Racine and that the victim was “accidentally shot by a sibling,” authorities confirmed.

“A suspect has been identified and apprehended,” police said.

Authorities did not disclose what may have happened leading up to the incident or how the juveniles came into contact with a firearm inside the home.

The investigation is currently ongoing and more information about this case will be released in due course.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

New Orleans jail employee arrested, accused of helping mass escape of inmates

Bill Hutchinson and Faith Abubey, ABC News
May. 20, 2025
National News

New Orleans jail employee arrested, accused of helping mass escape of inmates

Bill Hutchinson and Faith Abubey, ABC News
May. 20, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital