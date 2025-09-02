13-year-old boy killed while setting off fireworks in Oklahoma: Police

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
September 2, 2025
A still from police body camera footage at the scene of a deadly fireworks incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sept. 1, 2025. Tulsa Police Department

(TULSA, Okla.) -- A 13-year-old boy died while setting off fireworks in Oklahoma, according to police.

The incident occurred Monday evening near an apartment complex in Tulsa, where a group of boys were setting off "mortar-style fireworks," according to police.

Someone in the group told police that the victim "was holding the tube with the mortar facing his head when it ignited," the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

A small grass fire also ignited near the complex in the explosion, police said.

Witnesses pulled the teen away from the fire and called 911, police said.

Firefighters responded and attempted lifesaving efforts on the teen, who was reported to be in cardiac arrest, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said. Authorities did not release the name of the victim.

"This is a stark reminder that fireworks can be extremely dangerous," the Tulsa Police Department said. "Please take every precaution when handling them."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

