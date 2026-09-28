13-year-old in custody for allegedly shooting middle school teacher in ‘tragic and violent act’

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(NEW YORK) -- A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting and seriously wounding a teacher at his New Mexico middle school, authorities said.

The teacher, Kelly Matthews, remains in the hospital where he's considered "stable" but in "critical condition," Hobbs Police Chief James Jones said at a news conference on Sunday.

The shooting unfolded shortly before noon on Friday outside Highland Middle School, near the building's back doors, Jones said.

The 13-year-old went outside the building in between classes, Jones said, and when Matthews walked outside and around a corner, he encountered the suspect, who allegedly immediately began firing at him.

Police have not disclosed a potential motive and said there's no information indicating Matthews was targeted ahead of time.

The 13-year-old fled the school toward a residential area, the chief said. Officers spotted him a few blocks from the school and, after a brief foot pursuit, apprehended him, Jones said.

School nurses jumped in to care for the teacher as officers responded to the scene, police said.

Officers have recovered a semi-automatic handgun they believe the teen allegedly used in the "tragic and violent act," Jones said.

Hobbs Schools Board President Terry O'Brien praised the responding officers' quick actions, saying they prevented the violence from escalating.

The 13-year-old is being held on charges, including aggravated assault on school personnel, shooting threats and unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon, Jones said.

School will be back in session on Monday, police said. The Hobbs Police Department is increasing its officer presence at local schools, with "particular attention to Highland Middle School," the chief said.

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