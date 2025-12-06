14 cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported in Florida, may be linked to gym

(NEW YORK) -- At least 14 cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in central Florida.

In an email to state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, the Florida Department of Health revealed the outbreak is linked to a gym, reported ABC News affiliate WFTV.

The letter from the department did not list the name of the gym, but WFTV reported that a Crunch Fitness in Ocoee -- 12 miles west of Orlando -- had members reporting cases of Legionnaires' disease.

Crunch Fitness told the station it is working with the health department, has closed off parts of the gym and is testing its pool and spa systems "out of an abundance of caution."

Neither the Florida Department of Health nor Crunch Fitness immediately returned ABC News' request for comment.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by inhaling the Legionella bacteria in small droplets of water mixed in the air or contaminated water accidentally going into your lungs.

Legionella bacteria are found naturally in freshwater but typically grow best in warm water and in warm to hot temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The disease does not spread from person to person, but outbreaks can grow if the bacteria get into a building's water supply, including in shower heads, sink faucets, hot water tanks, heaters and other plumbing systems.

Legionnaires has increased in prevalence over the last decade, reaching a peak of 2.71 cases per 100,000 in 2018, the CDC said. Cases dropped during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and then rebounded in 2021.

Although most people recover from Legionnaires' disease with antibiotics, certain patients -- including those who are immunocompromised or who suffer from chronic lung diseases -- can develop complications that can be fatal.

About one out of every 10 people who develops Legionnaires' disease will die due to complications, according to the CDC. Among those who develop Legionnaires' disease during a stay in a health care facility, about one out of every four people will die, the federal health agency added.

