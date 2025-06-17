14 dead in massive overnight Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine says

Kyic Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) -- A massive overnight Russian strike on Kyiv killed 14 people and wounded more than 100 others, local officials in the Ukrainian capital said early Tuesday, as Moscow launched hundreds of drones and missiles at targets across the country.

It was not immediately clear whether others may be trapped beneath the rubble, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an update on the Telegram messaging app. Emergency personnel were working at several sites, including a residential building in the Solomianskyi district, where "an entire entrance collapsed," Klitschko said.

The mayor posted a video to Telegram showing what he said were Russian cluster munitions found at one of the impact sites in the capital. Klitschko later declared Wednesday a day of mourning for the victims of the attack.

Ukraine's air force said in a post to Telegram that the attack consisted of 440 drones and 32 missiles -- of which 402 drones and 26 missiles were shot down or otherwise neutralized. The air force reported impacts in 10 locations and downed debris in 34 locations. The attack is believed to have been one of the largest on the capital in several months.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the nationwide attack killed at least 15 people were killed. Kyiv bore the brunt of the strikes, Zelenskyy wrote, with impacts also reported in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv.

At least one person was killed in Odesa and 17 others injured, according to a Telegram post by local Governor Oleg Kiper.

"Such attacks are pure terrorism," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "And the whole world, the U.S. and Europe must finally react the way a civilized society reacts to terrorists."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said, "is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants the war to continue. It is bad when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to this. We are contacting all partners at all possible levels so that there is an appropriate response. It is the terrorists who should feel the pain, not normal, peaceful people."

The attacks came as G7 leaders gathered in Canada, where Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine is one of several key topics of discussion. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that Russia -- previously a member of the group when it was known as the G8 -- should not have been expelled form the bloc in 2014 after its invasion and annexation of Crimea.

Putin "sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X. "Putin's goal is very simple: make the G7 leaders appear weak. Only strong steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove him wrong."

