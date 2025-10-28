14 dead in more strikes against alleged drug boats, Hegseth says

Politics News
Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
October 28, 2025
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an announcement on his Homeland Security Task Force in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. has carried out strikes against four more alleged drug vessels in the Eastern Pacific, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday, killing 14 people.

"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations (DTO) trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth wrote on X, where he posted a video of the strikes.

The latest action brings the total number of people believed to have been killed to more than 50.

According to Hegseth, there was one survivor from Monday's round of strikes.

"Regarding the survivor, USSOUTHCOM immediately initiated Search and Rescue (SAR) standard protocols; Mexican SAR authorities accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue," he wrote on X.

The strikes are part of what the administration has called its "war" against drug cartels. The U.S. military has now hit 10 alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. The use of lethal force, however, has raised several legal questions.

In addition to the strikes, the U.S. last week ordered the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and its accompanying aircraft to the waters around Central and South America -- a move designed to ratchet up pressure against the Venezuelan government.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

