14 face charges related to alleged cocaine ring at Penn State fraternities

The Old Main building on the campus of Penn State University, Oct. 11, 2024, in State College, Pennsylvania. (Dmitry Vinogradov/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Charges were announced Monday against 14 people in connection with an alleged cocaine-trafficking operation involving students associated with two Penn State fraternities, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office said.

Thirteen current or former students, as well as a student's father, face felony or misdemeanor charges, according to a press release. At least four defendants are current students, the attorney general's office said.

"This was a coordinated and highly profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement. "In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities."

Penn State officials placed the Delta Upsilon fraternity on an interim suspension, the school said in a statement. The other fraternity, Sigma Chi, where members were allegedly involved, is not recognized as an official fraternity at the school, the statement said.

The allegations stem from 2023 and 2024, Penn State said, adding that both fraternities operate off campus.

The investigation, which the attorney general dubbed "Operation Drugs Unlimited," found that two members of the group -- Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson -- were alleged to have been the main suppliers to the group, roles that included "making regular trips to Philadelphia and New York for large quantities of cocaine," officials said.

"The cocaine was then cut and packaged -- primarily at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses -- and distributed mainly to Penn State University students," according to the attorney general's office.

Officials said they tracked how the cocaine was allegedly obtained, packaged and sold, saying, "Most of the payments were made in cash or via payment apps."

Abbatiello and Robinson, along with two others, Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat, face charges including felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and related offenses, the office said. Another person, Robert Zanolla, faces charges of felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as related misdemeanors, the office said.

The eight remaining student-age defendants face misdemeanor counts of possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, the office said.

"Paul Robinson is charged with felony tampering, hindering apprehension for taking steps to conceal evidence, including a safe containing drugs and cash, and obstructing the investigation," the release said, identifying him as the father of one of the students.

The charges were announced by Sunday's office in cooperation with the State College Police Department and the 54th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

"We are horrified by these serious allegations against current and former students," said Andrea Dowhower, Penn State's vice president for Student Affairs, in a statement.

Dowhower added, "Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in any way we can. We will continue to enhance our efforts around health and safety and hazing educational efforts for all our organizations."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.