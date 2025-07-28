14 people die from malnutrition in Gaza, health ministry says

Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a Monday statement that another 14 people died of malnutrition over the previous 24 hours, including two children.

Another 29 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes since midnight local time, the ministry said.

Eleven people were also killed on Monday morning near aid distribution sites, two local hospitals that received the bodies told ABC News.

Those officials said the sites were run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. GHF has not issued a comment.

Israel on Sunday said it was beginning daily military pauses in several densely populated areas to facilitate the movement of aid into the territory.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.