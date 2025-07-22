15 dead, including 4 children, of malnutrition in the Gaza over the past 24 hours, Hamas-run ministry says

World News
Morgan Winsor and Diaa Ostaz, ABC News
July 22, 2025
(LONDON) -- Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have recorded the deaths of 15 people, including four children, due to famine and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

That brings the total number of deaths from famine and malnutrition since the war began to 101, which includes 80 children, according to the health ministry.

