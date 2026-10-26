15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting near FAMU

Sign for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, commonly known as Florida A&M, is a public historically black university in Tallahassee, Florida. (Getty Images stock photo)

A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting near Florida A&M University over the weekend, which left 12 injured, including six children, the Tallahassee Police Department announced on Monday morning. Eleven of those who were injured had gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they made the arrest on Sunday.

The individual arrested, Anthony Rivers III, will face 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, police said.

State attorney Jack Campbell said Monday he would be prosecuted as an adult.

According to police, "preliminary findings indicate a physical altercation occurred" before the shooting on Saturday night near Perry and Manatee streets just outside Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial Stadium.

"Detectives believe the incident stemmed from a dispute between individuals known to one another. At this stage of the investigation, none of the victims appear to have been the intended targets," according to police.

Police added that the investigation remains "open and active" and said more arrests are possible.

"What should have been a weekend of celebration in our community instead became a night of fear and violence for the victims and their families,” Tallahassee Chief of Police Lawrence Revell said in a statement.

The statement continued, "While this arrest marks a significant step forward, our work is far from over. We remain committed to holding those responsible accountable and getting answers for every family impacted by this tragedy."

Revell spoke with reporters during a late-night press conference after the shooting.

"We know that our youngest victim is 11 years old. At least three of our victims have sustained serious injuries and one of those is in critical condition. Eight of those are reported to be in stable condition," he said.

In a Sunday morning update, the Tallahassee Police Department said that six of the victims remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition. Five other victims have been released from the hospital, police said.

The person who was injured but not from a gunshot was "a grandmother of one of the victims," the chief said, adding that she "injured herself fleeing from the scene."

FAMU President Marva B. Johnson released a video statement Sunday afternoon, saying that while the shooting did not occur on her campus, the school is offering care and support to "members of our FAMU family who were injured in the tragic incident."

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