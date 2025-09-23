15-year-old detained in El Paso shooting that left 5 teens wounded: Police

National News
Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
September 23, 2025
A 15-year-old boy was detained for questioning in a shooting that left five teenagers wounded on Monday night near a playground at an El Paso, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.

A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. local time at the Commissioner's Corner apartment complex in east El Paso, Officer Adrian Cisneros, a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department, told ABC News on Tuesday morning.

"The information that we have is that a group was getting together to get into a fight or some type of altercation when a male started shooting into the group," Cisneros said.

Cisneros said investigators are aware of a video taken at the apartment complex that surfaced on social media and captured what sounded like 12 gunshots being rapidly fired. But Cisneros said it remains unclear how many shots were fired in the incident.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene and found five people, three males and two females ranging in age from 15 to 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cisneros.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl was possibly in critical condition, and four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Cisneros said.

Cisneros asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on who is responsible to contact investigators.

He said a 15-year-old boy was detained and was still being questioned Tuesday morning.

