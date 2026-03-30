15-year-old student allegedly shoots teacher at high school in Texas: Sheriff

(COMAL COUNTY, Texas) -- A 15-year-old boy allegedly shot a teacher at his Texas high school on Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspect died at the scene at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Comal County, about 30 miles north of San Antonio, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said.

A teacher, a female, was taken to a San Antonio hospital in unknown condition, the sheriff's office said.

The school was placed on lockdown and students were evacuated to be reunited with their parents, authorities said.

"There is no ongoing threat to students," the sheriff's department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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