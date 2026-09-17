16-year-old soccer phenom Cavan Sullivan called up to US Men’s National Team

Cavan Sullivan #6 of the Philadelphia Union after the game against San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 13, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Cavan Sullivan, the widely heralded 16-year-old Major League Soccer phenom, may get a chance to show off his skills at the highest level of international play.

Sullivan, along with 27 others, were named by head coach Mauricio Pochettino Thursday morning to the U.S. Men's National Team roster ahead of the four-match international window in September and October.

Sullivan, a midfielder for the Philadelphia Union, joins many of the same players who comprised the roster for the USMNT's World Cup run this summer including Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and others.

"This is a fresh start for everyone, and we are excited to bring a group of experienced players along with young talents who have great potential," Pochettino said in a statement posted to USMNT social media after the roster announcement.

"It will be important that they all understand our culture, our way of working, and of course the principles of how we want to play," Pochettino added. "Most importantly, they must show the commitment to representing the country in the way our fans deserve."

Sullivan has recently turned the heads of many soccer fans displaying his dizzying ball-handling and goal-scoring capabilities.

In 2024, at just 14 years and 293 days old, Cavan became the youngest player ever to make a regular-season debut in any of the top North American sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL, NFL and WNBA.

Notably absent from this year's roster are USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun.

Other players making the USMNT roster include Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Diego Kochen, Brian Schwake, George Campbell, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Peyton Miller, Neil Pierre, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Auston Trusty, Frankie Westfield, Mathis Albert, Zavier Gozo, Adri Mehmeti, Yunus Musah, Brooklyn Raines, Cole Campbell, Justin Ellis and Julian Hall.

The squad will take on Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada during the window.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.