17-year-old golf prodigy and dentist qualify for US Open in 2 unlikely journeys

National News
David Muir, Eric Noll, and Doc Louallen, ABC News
June 4, 2025
Robert Howell

(OAKMONT, PA) -- Two unlikely golfers are making their dreams come true at this year's U.S. Open. ABC News' David Muir spoke with the golfers as they prepare for the national championship this month.

Among them is 17-year-old Mason Howell from Thomasville, Georgia, who will be one of the youngest competitors at the prestigious tournament. Howell, who first picked up a golf club at age three and began competing in tournaments by six, recently qualified to play alongside golf's elite professionals.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I was nervous," Howell told reporters after securing his spot, embracing his parents at the 18th green. "Hugging my mom and my dad walking off the 18th green... is just a feeling that I don't know if I'll feel again, but it was one of the greatest moments of my life."

The high school junior sharing with ABC News his message to aspiring athletes: "Keep working hard, and dreams really do come true."

But Howell isn't the only inspiring story heading into next week's championship. Dr. Matt Vogt, a 34-year-old dentist from McCordsville, Indiana, proved it's never too late to chase your dreams by also qualifying for the tournament.

"I feel like I'm going to wake up from a dream," Vogt said after his qualifying round. "This isn't going to be real... but I'm so excited."

Between treating patients and running on minimal sleep, Vogt hopes his journey will inspire others.

"My hope in qualifying for the U.S. Open at this stage of my life as an amateur is to really inspire others," he told ABC News. "You can accomplish awesome things while still having a career... still having a family. It's never too late to follow your dreams, and honestly, I hope to be an example of that."

The U.S. Open golf tournament in 2025 will be held from June 12 to June 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

