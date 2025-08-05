2.7 earthquake rattles New York City metro area, 2nd in 4 days

Gary S. Chapman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A small earthquake centered in northern New Jersey on Tuesday rattled the New York City metropolitan area, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor that hit just after noon was centered in Hillsdale, in Bergen County, and measured a magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but people across the region reported feeling the quake on social media.

The quake was the second one to hit the New York City metro region four days. Both earthquakes were centered in Bergen County.

On Saturday night, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was centered northeast of Hasbrouck Heights, about 10 kilometers below the surface, according to the USGS.

Though the quake was relatively minor, there were reports of brief shaking in parts of the area.

In a statement posted on social media, New York City Emergency Management said Saturday's tremor may have been felt in parts of New York City but that there were no reports of injuries or damage in the city.

