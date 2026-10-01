2 Accused In Targeting Older New Hampshire Victim In Gold Scam
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Two men from New York are being accused of being a part of a gold scam targeting an older man.
According to Wilton police, the scam involved using a computer virus to trick the person into making large payments in gold.
Police said when a courier came to pick up the gold in Wilton, undercover officers were waiting to arrest the suspects.
Both men are being charged for felony theft and being held on immigration detainers.