2 arrested in connection with London arson attack on Jewish charity’s ambulances, police say

Firefighters at the scene in Highfield Road, Golders Green, London, after an apparent arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service in London. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime. Picture date: Monday March 23, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Two men were arrested in connection with an arson attack on a Jewish charity's ambulances in the north London neighborhood of Golders Green, British police said on Wednesday.

The men -- aged 47 and 45 -- were taken into custody Wednesday morning at separate addresses in northwest and central London, police said.

Both were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and have been taken to a London police station where they're being held, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service, which noted that its officers are conducting searches at the two addresses.

Four ambulances used by Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service in north London, were set on fire just about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, police said. Three masked or hooded individuals were seen setting the fires, police said.

Investigators said that they were combing through hours of CCTV footage related to the case, in part to "trace the suspects' movements."

"This appears to be an important breakthrough in the investigation, but we’re also mindful that CCTV footage of the incident suggests there were at least three people involved," Cmdr. Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement.

An investigations was still underway, Flanagan added, saying the Met would "seek to arrest all of those who may have been involved."

Officials said that the arson attack was being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, although it had not as been designated a terrorist incident as of the police's most recent update, which was published on Monday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as "horrifying," saying on social media on Monday that it appeared to be a "shocking antisemitic arson attack."

"An attack on our Jewish community is an attack on us all," Starmer said. "We will fight the poison that is antisemitism."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.