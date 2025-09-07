2 arrested in theft of $60,000 in cash and checks from California wedding reception

Glendale Police Department

(GLENDALE, Calif.) -- Police in Southern California say they have arrested two men in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in cash and checks from a wedding reception last week.

In a news release, Glendale police said they used video surveillance and other resources to identify Armean Shirehjini as the primary suspect in the theft, which took place at a Glendale, California, banquet hall on Aug. 31.

Shirehjini was arrested Thursday at his home in Sherman Oaks alongside another man, Andranik Avetisyan, who police said acted as the getaway driver.

Police said they carried out searches of both men's homes and recovered a large amount of cash and dozens of checks made out to the couple whose wedding was being celebrated when the theft occurred.

In addition, several firearms and drugs were seized from other residences, according to police.

Witnesses told Los Angeles ABC station KABC the suspect in the theft was at the reception for about 90 minutes, watching the dance floor. Shortly before midnight, witnesses told police the man entered the banquet hall, grabbed a gift box that contained the cash and checks and then exited the building.

Surveillance footage captured the man getting into the passenger side of a black Mercedes SUV, which then fled the area, according to police.

The victims estimated the box contained about $60,000 in cash and checks.

"As soon as we found out what happened, you know, the music shut down, everything immediately stopped," the bride, Nadeen Farahat, told KABC. "I ended up sitting on the dance floor sobbing with my friends and cousins around me."

Police haven't said what charges the men face and said they are continuing to investigate.

