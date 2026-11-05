2 college students found dead in Colorado mountains fell to their deaths while climbing: Authorities

Two Colorado hikers, Kaden Matsuda, left, and Jackson Donlon, found dead. (Chaffee County Sheriff's Office)

Two college students who went missing on a weekend hike in the Colorado mountains died after an anchor they were using while climbing failed and they fell a "substantial" distance, according to authorities.

Kaden Matsuda, 19, and Jackson Donlon, 20, were found dead in a basin of West Apostle Mountain on Oct. 28, days after setting out on their trip, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy this week determined that the cause of both of their deaths was multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and Chaffee County Coroner's Office. Their deaths were "instant," the offices said in a statement on Tuesday.

An investigation found that the two fell a "substantial" distance while rappelling after their anchor "had a catastrophic failure of unknown cause," the offices said.

A heavy snowstorm had impacted the area while they were on their trip. It is unknown if the storm "had a negative impact leading to the incident, but it did not play a direct contributing factor in their death," the offices said.

The two friends had attended Colorado Mountain College in Leadville. Matsuda -- of Ridgway, Colorado -- was studying to be a wildland firefighter, and Donlon -- of Queensbury, New York -- was studying to become a mountain guide, authorities said.

"Kaden and Jackson lived life at the highest peaks chasing freedoms and panoramic views that most of us only see in pictures. We hope their families and friends find strength in the memories of their vibrant spirits," Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich said in a statement.

The sheriff said there is also "relief knowing neither of them suffered."

"While their lives were far too short, they spent their final moments together surrounded by the majestic beauty of Chaffee County's high peaks that they loved," he said.

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