2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on campus of South Carolina State University

(ORANGEBURG, S.C.) -- Two people were killed and one person was wounded after a shooting Thursday night on the campus of South Carolina State University, the school said.

The shooting, which was reported in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex on the Orangeburg campus, prompted a campus lockdown that remained in place hours after the shooting, according to a news release from the university.

Officials have not released any details about a suspect.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting, the university said.

The university said school officials have not confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the wounded person.

Classes are canceled Friday, the university said.

Two shootings on the campus in October, including one at the same student housing complex, left one person dead and another wounded.

The university has a student population of about 2,800 students.

