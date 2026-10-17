2 dead, 11 injured after woman in truck drives through soccer game in Wichita, Kansas: Police

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Two people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed and 11 others injured after a truck drove through a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday afternoon, police said, in what officials called a "heartbreaking" incident that authorities are still investigating.

Among those injured were five children, ages 5 to 9, and five adults, ranging from a 28-year-old woman to a 68-year-old man, the Wichita Police Department said on Sunday. The injuries ranged from bruises to "extremely severe injuries."

A 61-year-old woman also experienced medical complications unrelated to traumatic injuries caused by the truck, bringing the total number of people sent to local hospitals to 11, police said.

First responders rushed to Stryker Soccer Complex after receiving multiple 911 calls around 3:25 p.m. CT, Capt. Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department told reporters at a press conference Saturday evening.

Police said the driver, who they identified only as a 34-year-old woman of Garden City, Kansas, stayed with the truck after the incident.

As of Sunday afternoon, no charges had been filed in the incident, according to police. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck involved in the incident was released from custody pending the results of toxicology testing and a mechanical examination of the vehicle.

"She has been cooperative to this point in the investigation," Moses said.

The two people killed in the incident were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They were identified on Sunday by police as 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, Kansas.

These families "face an unimaginable loss ... what should have been a day of children playing soccer and families spending time together ended in tragedy," Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said in a statement.

Investigators interviewed more than 30 witnesses, including the two juveniles who were inside the pickup at the time of the crash, police said on Sunday.

Moses told reporters on Saturday that one of the driver's children was playing soccer at the complex on Saturday but was not on that field at the time the incident occurred.

When police arrived at the scene, the truck was located on the west end of the field, and bystanders were helping to render aid to the injured people on the field, Moses said.

Police stressed they are still investigating and asked the public for patience.

"We know what happened, but now we're working very hard to find out why it happened, and we're not there yet," Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan told reporters.

Police said they have interviewed over 30 witnesses at the scene and are asking anyone with pictures or video of the incident to share them with investigators.

Police also credited bystanders who the police chief said "sprang into action so quickly and gave life-saving assistance until the arrival of first responders." Sullivan added, "It was truly amazing, but I think it's indicative of the of the Wichita community."

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said "Tonight, Wichita grieves together."

"Today is a heartbreaking day for Wichita," Mayor Lily Wu told reporters. "Families came to Stryker Sports Complex to enjoy a Saturday afternoon watching their children play soccer. No one could have imagined the tragedy that would unfold."

The city of Wichita said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that all events at the sports complex have been canceled until further notice.

"We ask that you keep all individuals and families affected in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the city said in a statement.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement she was monitoring the situation and in touch with the mayor.

"My condolences go out to the families of the victims, the survivors, and all those impacted by this event," Kelly said in a statement.

In a statement, the Stryker Soccer Complex said it was praying for those affected.

"Our hearts are heavy as we process the tragic events at Stryker today," the statement said. "We are holding everyone impacted, the injured, their families, and all those who witnessed this heartbreaking event close in our thoughts and prayers."

ABC News' Chris Barry, Brianna Sanchez and Michael Pappano contributed to this report.

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