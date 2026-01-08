2 dead, 6 wounded after shooting outside Salt Lake City funeral; no suspects in custody

National News
Jennifer Watts and Jack Moore, ABC News
January 8, 2026
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(SALT LAKE CITY) -- Police in Salt Lake City said two people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting outside a funeral on Wednesday evening.

No suspects are in custody and an active manhunt is underway, Salt Lake City Police Department public information officer Glen Mills said.

Police received a call for the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on Redwood Road.

Police said a funeral was taking place at the chapel when an altercation broke out in the parking lot and shots were fired.

Of the surviving victims, three are in critical condition and three are in unknown condition.

Police are still determining if there was one suspect or multiple suspects.

In a statement, Sam Penrod, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the church was aware of a "serious incident" outside the church meetinghouse while a memorial service was taking place.

"We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind," the statement said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Harvey Weinstein to appear at critical hearing that could grant him new trial

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
Jan. 8, 2026
National News

Key legal players in Maduro case include a 92-year-old judge and Julian Assange’s lawyer

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Jan. 7, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital