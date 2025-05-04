2 dead after small plane crashes into homes in Simi Valley, California

Tristan Maglunog, Jenna Harrison, Ivan Pereira, and Alex Stone, ABC News
May 4, 2025
(SIMI VALLEY, CA) -- A small, home-built kit airplane crashed in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday afternoon, damaging two homes, catching fire and killing two people onboard, officials said.

The Vans RV-10 that crashed near High Meadow Street and Wood Ranch Parkway around 2:10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot died in the crash, Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd told reporters at a news conference. A passenger also died, the department later said in a statement.

"Simi Valley PD in coordination with the medical examiners office has verified there were two passengers in the aircraft, both of whom were fatally injured in the accident," the fire department said in a statement.

Some 40 firefighters were dispatched and put out the flames, according to the fire department.

There were people inside the two homes at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt, Dowd said.

Shelby Joice told ABC News she lives across the street from where the plane crashed. She said she and her mother were watching TV when they heard what sounded like a helicopter passing over.

"All of a sudden, we heard a big crash and our entire house started shaking. We actually thought something crashed into our house," Joyce said.

She said they witnessed a "big, massive fireball" and black plumes of smoke.

The plane departed from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was heading to Camarillo Airport, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and work with the FAA.

Simi Valley is located about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

ABC News' Matthew Holroyd contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

