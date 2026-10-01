2 dead as medevac helicopter crashes off California’s Catalina Island

National News
Vanessa Navarrete
October 1, 2026
Getty Images

A helicopter carrying five people crashed into the water off the coast of Catalina Island in California on Wednesday evening, killing two of those on board, sending two others to the hospital and prompting a search in the water for the last one.

"This remains an active scene with search and rescue operations continuing throughout the night," the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Two of four people who were recovered from the water were taken to the hospital and another two were pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

"I have been informed that a medevac helicopter leaving Catalina Island has crashed shortly after takeoff," Janice Hahn, a county supervisor, said in a statement.

"LA County Fire, Sheriff, Coast Guard, and Avalon Fire are on the scene," Hahn added. "Search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board."

California officials said the National Transportation Safety Board had been made aware of the crash and that it would lead an investigation.

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