2 dead at Hong Kong International Airport after cargo plane skids off runway into the sea

Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images

(HONG KONG) -- An Emirates Boeing 747 cargo plane skidded off the runway after arriving at Hong Kong International Airport and landed in the sea, according to airport authority.

Two security personnel were killed in the incident that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Monday morning, local time, according to Hong Kong police.

They were not aboard the plane, but were in a petrol car that fell off the runway at the same time as the aircraft. One individual was declared dead at the scene and the other after being transported to an area hospital, police said.

The personnel, both men and longtime employees of the airport, were rescued from inside the submerged vehicle that was over 22 feet under the surface of the water and about 16 feet away from the embankment, according to officials.

Police said they suspect the plane struck the ground vehicle as it fell off the runway.

Four crew members on board the plane were rescued and taken to the hospital, according to police.

The weather and runway were safe for operation at the time, according to Hong Kong Airport Authority, and the cargo plane never signaled any issue before veering left halfway down the north runway and crashing through the perimeter fencing and into the sea.

The plane had originally departed from Dubai, officials said.

The airport authority said rescue operations began immediately after the incident, and the Airport Emergency Centre has been activated. The airport’s north runway is closed.

According to FlightRadar24’s review of ADS-B data, when the plane hit the water, it was traveling at about 49 knots.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.