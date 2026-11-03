2 dead, hundreds rescued amid severe flooding in Florida

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Two people were killed -- one of whom died in a vehicle -- and hundreds of others were rescued since Sunday as a storm brought severe flooding in Palm Bay, Florida, according to Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina.

The deceased victims have been identified by Florida officials as Joshua Bennett, 34, and Archie Richards, 78

Emergency crews rescued hundreds of people from flooded areas using boats and special high-water vehicles, Medina said in a press conference Tuesday.

Some homes suffered major damage. One family reported that 38 inches of water had filled their living room, Medina told reporters.

"That is devastation within our city," Medina said.

Officials warned that flooding could continue even after the rain stops because water may take several days to drain. They urged residents to stay away from flooded roads, fast-moving water and downed power lines.

Flooding has also affected other parts of Florida, including St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties. State officials said they are working with local leaders to determine how much damage the storm caused.

A low-pressure system over the Gulf led to continuous onshore flow over the Florida peninsula on Sunday and Monday.

Up to 2 feet of rain fell in southern Brevard County on Sunday and Monday, leading to catastrophic flooding of streets, homes and businesses.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it rescued more than 60 people in Brevard County on Monday.

Area schools have been closed and polling stations have been relocated, according to officials.

Persistent onshore flow will keep scattered showers along Florida's east coast on Tuesday, with additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with locally 3 to 5 inches or more, possible.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins visited Palm Bay to see the damage and meet with families affected by the flooding. He thanked first responders and residents who helped their neighbors during the emergency.

"This is heartbreaking. When you talk to citizens who literally just moved here, from Louisiana, got set up, got settled — everything they own is wrecked. It’s a huge loss," Collins said.

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