2 dead in Las Vegas Strip shooting, with suspect known but not yet arrested, police say

Jenna Harrison, Jessica Gorman, and Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
June 9, 2025
(LAS VEGAS) -- Two people were killed in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip late on Sunday, police said, adding that it appeared to be a targeted killing that followed an online argument.

A suspect had been identified, but not yet arrested, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a news conference.

Police on patrol near the Bellagio Hotel & Casino heard gunshots at about 10:40 p.m., the Las Vegas Metro Police said. As officers arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds, both of whom were later pronounced dead, Walsh said.

Walsh described the shooting as an isolated and targeted incident. He said it came after a victim and the suspect argued on social media, he said.

"It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting," police said in a statement.

Police said the shooting was outside on the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The department in a subsequent messaged said homicide police were responding to the area.

