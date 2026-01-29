2 dead in shooting in northern Canada, no active threat: Officials

(NEW YORK) -- Two people are dead from a shooting in the Cree First Nation community of Mistissini in northern Quebec, Canada, officials said, adding that it is not considered an active shooter situation.

Two men in their 30s who live in the Mistissini community were found fatally shot in a car overnight, according to Hugues Beaulieu, a spokesperson for Quebec's provincial police, the Sureté du Québec.

Although no arrest has been made, there is no active threat to the general population, Beaulieu told ABC News, explaining that police are working under the theory that the murders were related to organized crime and drug trade.

The community's chief, Michael Petawabano, said earlier that all schools and community buildings were closed and residents were advised to remain in their homes.

The remote town has a population of roughly 4,000 people.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief for the lives lost and the families affected by this tragedy," Petawabano said in a statement. "We ask all community members to remain calm, stay indoors, and cooperate fully with police as they conduct their investigation."

"The lockdown will remain in effect until law enforcement confirms it is safe to resume normal activities," Petawabano said.

