2 dead, over a dozen hurt in shooting at Catholic school in Minneapolis, shooter ‘contained’

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
August 27, 2025
(MINNEAPOLIS) -- At least two people were killed and more than a dozen were hurt in a shooting during morning drop-off at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, multiple sources told ABC News.

The shooter is "contained" and there's "no active threat to the community," city officials said. The suspect is believed to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources said.

Students in pre-K to eighth grade attend the school. Young children wearing their uniforms were seen leaving the school holding their parents’ hands.

"I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on social media.

"My husband's a firefighter, and he got a phone call this morning [that] said that there was a incident at Annunciation, and that's where my niece and nephew go to school ... so he just took off on foot," Emily Feste told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. "We heard about 15 minutes ago that they're safe. But it's so awful and it's so scary."

Walz said state authorities are at the scene. Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he's been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting."

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" he wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the shooting, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

"I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families," she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas, Jack Date, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky, Sasha Pezenik and Michael Pappano contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

