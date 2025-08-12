2 drivers hospitalized with serious injuries after rocks were dropped onto highway

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
August 12, 2025
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and Investigations Divisions, in coordination with the Henderson Police Department, responded to reports of individuals dropping or throwing large rocks from a pedestrian overpass onto northbound US-95 in Henderson, Nevada, Aug. 10, 2025. Nevada State Police

(LAS VEGAS) -- Two drivers were seriously injured and were taken to a hospital after suspects threw or dropped large rocks from a pedestrian overpass onto an interstate highway in Las Vegas, according to police.

Four vehicles experienced moderate to severe damage in the incident, according to Nevada State Police.

Police responded to reports of individuals dropping or throwing large rocks from a pedestrian overpass onto US-95/IR-11 just before 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The rocks were thrown just north of the Railroad Pass Casino in Henderson, Nevada, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had already fled. Police are now searching for anyone who may have information about individuals.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to call the Nevada State Police Investigations Division at 702-668-3261.

