2 easyJet planes clip wings at Manchester Airport in UK

(LONDON) -- Two easyJet planes clipped wings on the runway at Manchester International Airport in the United Kingdom on Friday morning, officials said.

A spokespeson for Manchester Airport confirmed to ABC News that "two easyJet planes clipped wings as they taxied on the airfield" and a temporary ground stop was ordered immediately after the planes made contact with each other.

"We suspended operations briefly while they were assessed to see if they could taxi back to a stand, which they could so operations resumed after a few minutes," the airport spokesperson said.

There have been no reports of any injuries following the incident and authorities at the airport are currently investigating.

"EasyJet is handling arrangements for passengers affected," officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Kayla Panagrosso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.