2 hikers rescued by helicopter from remote beach after rising tides cut off exit route

World News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
August 5, 2025
Facebook / Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

(NEW YORK) -- Two hikers were rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded on a remote beach in California after rising tides cut off their exit route, police said.

The Marin County Fire Department received a call on Saturday to assist with two stranded hikers who became trapped on the beach near Elephant Rock in the Point Reyes National Seashore, according to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. The statement said that rising tides cut off the hiker's exit route and left them with no safe escape by land or by sea.

Authorities deployed a helicopter to assist in a long-line rescue operation and the vehicle was configured with a 100-foot-long rope before arriving at the scene and securing each hiker into "hot seat" rescue devices designed for aerial extraction.

Henry-1 executed a long line rescue operation. Henry-1 was configured with a 100-ft long line. The Henry-1 Tactical Flight Officer/EMT was inserted to the beach, where they secured each hiker into "hot seat" rescue devices for aerial extraction.

"Both of the hikers were extracted together and delivered to Marin County Fire Department personnel staged nearby," police said.

Video of the rescue shows authorities descending toward the rocky coastline with crashing waves as the rescuer secures both hikers before the helicopter lifts them into the air and takes them to safety.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

"Thanks to the seamless teamwork between Henry-1 and Marin County Fire, both hikers were safely rescued with no injuries reported," authorities said. "A great example of multi-agency coordination and skilled execution."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

8 die from hunger, including child, in Gaza over past day, health ministry says

Morgan Winsor and Samy Zayara, ABC Producer
Aug. 5, 2025
World News

Denmark zoo asks for people to donate their pets to feed its predators

Jon Haworth, ABC News
Aug. 5, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital