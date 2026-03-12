2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says

March 12, 2026
In this photo released by the Norfolk Police Department, first responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 12, 2026. (Norfolk Police Department)

(NORFOLK, Va.) -- Two people are injured and a gunman is dead following a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday, according to an alert from the university.

The gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, an academic building, around 10:49 a.m., the university alert said.

The injured victims have been taken to a local hospital, the school said.

A sophomore named Jennifer told ABC Hampton, Virginia, affiliate WVEC that she was waiting for a midterm exam when she heard a group of people saying, "get out, get out, get out."

"All of a sudden we heard a commotion. A lot of people rumbling, starting to get up," she said. "The guy next to me, we looked at each other, we started running, and that's when we heard, you know, gunshots." 

She commended the university’s quick communication through alerts, saying, "I'm very, very proud of how quick the situation was handled."

The school did not say how the gunman died.

There’s no longer a threat, the university said, adding that classes are canceled for the rest of the day.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

