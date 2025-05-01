2 kids, 1 adult struck by car outside church in Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

National News
Matt Foster and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
May 1, 2025
ABC News

(SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C.) -- Two children and one adult were struck by a driver outside a preschool at a South Carolina church in what may have been an intentional act, authorities said.

Police are searching for the suspect following the crash at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan's Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, according to Isle of Palms police Sgt. Matt Storen.

One child and one adult were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions and the third victim was treated at the scene and released, police said.

The suspect ditched his sedan after the crash and is believed to be on foot and armed with a knife, Storen said.

An active manhunt is ongoing, with drones in the sky and checkpoints at the entryway to Sullivan's Island, Storen said.

There was no altercation ahead of the incident, according to Storen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rubio has been in touch with El Salvador’s Bukele about Abrego Garcia: Sources

James Hill, ABC News
Apr. 30, 2025
National News

‘We’re all ticking time bombs’: Budget cuts gut 9/11 health protections as community braces for crisis

Liz Neporent, ABC News
Apr. 30, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital