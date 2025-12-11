2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Newark recording studio

National News
Mark Crudele and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
December 11, 2025

(NEW YORK) -- Two men were fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting Wednesday at a New Jersey recording studio used to make music videos, according to officials.

The deceased victims were identified by investigators as Namir Bynum, 20, and Osayuwamen Uyamu, 20.

Bynum was pronounced dead at the scene while Uyamu was taken to University Hospital in Newark and pronounced dead shortly after, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police have not said if the suspects in the shooting have been identified.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said the shooting was "contained within that particular establishment."

The incident stemmed from an incident "between friends" on Wednesday, the studio, Platinum Sound NJ, wrote in a post on social media.

Referring to an unnamed victim, the studio said "keep bro in yall prayers! Dont blame him for none dat took place today," saying the shooting was a "a very misfortunate slimy situation," the studio said.

Those injured were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office. One of the victims was treated and released.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to police.

