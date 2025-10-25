2 killed, 7 in critical condition in North Carolina mass shooting

Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
October 25, 2025
(LUMBERTON, N.C) -- At least two people were killed and seven others are in critical condition after a mass shooting took place early Saturday at a large party in North Carolina, according to officials.

A total of 13 people were shot in the incident just outside of Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Over 150 people ran from the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office. 

"We are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone that was at the scene when the shooting occurred, to make contact with Sheriff’s Investigators by calling 910-671-3100 or email sheriff.wilkins@robesoncountysonc.gov,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. 

