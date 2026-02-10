2 killed in new Eastern Pacific boat strike, SOUTHCOM says

World News
Luis Martinez and David Brennan, ABC News
February 10, 2026

(NEW YORK) -- U.S. Southern Command announced on Monday that its forces conducted a new airstrike against an alleged drug smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people aboard and leaving one survivor.

SOUTHCOM said in a statement posted to X that it "immediately notified U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor."

The statement was accompanied by video of the strike.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM said, noting that the strike was launched at the direction of commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

Monday's operation is the 38th airstrike conducted by U.S. forces since Sept. 2. The killings bring to 130 the number of people killed in these strikes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Russian border regions face blackouts after Ukrainian strikes, governors say

David Brennan, ABC News
Feb. 10, 2026
World News

1 month after Iran regime’s deadliest crackdown, the death toll mounts as repression deepens

Somayeh Malekian, ABC News
Feb. 10, 2026
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital