2 killed in new Eastern Pacific boat strike, SOUTHCOM says

(NEW YORK) -- U.S. Southern Command announced on Monday that its forces conducted a new airstrike against an alleged drug smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people aboard and leaving one survivor.

SOUTHCOM said in a statement posted to X that it "immediately notified U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor."

The statement was accompanied by video of the strike.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM said, noting that the strike was launched at the direction of commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

Monday's operation is the 38th airstrike conducted by U.S. forces since Sept. 2. The killings bring to 130 the number of people killed in these strikes.

